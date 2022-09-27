EPF E-nomination Guide: Steps to File E-nomination on EPFO Portal

The Employee Provident Fund is a social security scheme backed by the government in which the retirement benefits of a salaried employee are accumulated. In case of the employee’s demise, the funds can be withdrawn by their nominee or dependent. To ensure the smooth transfer of benefits to an EPF account holder’s family, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) introduced the e-nomination. An EPF account holder can nominate their nominee from their family, to get the benefits, in case of his/her demise. A family in this case is defined as the employee’s spouse, and minor children (biological or adopted). These individuals can be nominated as a nominee by an EPF member.

Benefits of e-nomination in EPF account

Advertisement

E-nomination in EPF account allows online claim settlement of PF, pension, and insurance to eligible nominees up to Rs 7 lakhs without the need for physical paperwork in case of the demise of the account holder. Using e-nomination, an EPF account holder doesn’t need to file a physical form by asking their employee and they just update their EPF nominations online using the EPFO UAN portal. An e-nomination is a must for getting Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS), and Insurance (EDLI) benefit online.

How to file an EPF e-nomination?

The e-nomination to EPF accounts can be completed online through EPFO’s official website using the Universal Account Number (UAN) in the following steps:

Step 1: Log on to the official EPFO website or click at epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Clock on “Service" and then “For Employees"

Step 3: Click on ‘Member UAN/ Online Service (OCS/OTP)

Step 4: Log in to your account using your UAN and password

Step 5: Under the ‘Manage Tab’ click on ‘E-nomination’

Advertisement

Step 6: Now a tab ‘Provide Details’ will appear on your screen, click on ‘Save’

Step 7: Tap on the ‘Yes’ option to update the family declaration

Step 8: Click on ‘Add Family Details’ and fill in the required information. You can add more than one nominee.

Step 9: Now, click ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of the share. Next, click on ‘Save EPF Nomination’

Step 11: Select ‘E-sign’ to receive OTP on your mobile number linked to Aadhaar

Advertisement

Once your e-nomination is registered on the EPF portal, you are not required to send any documents to the employer or ex-employer.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here