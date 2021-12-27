EPF Nominee Filing Deadline Ends Soon: Users Complain of Glitches on EPF Portal; Know More

>PF New Rule: As per the instructions of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, or EPFO, members have started filing for nomination on their Provident Fund accounts. But to many, the experience has not been quite smooth. As per several users who complained on Twitter, the EPFO portal is not allowing them to file for a nominee and is showing an error message whenever they are trying to get the job done. With the last date beginning to near, this has put a lot of employees in a soup. If not filed in time, the employees will lose out on several benefits that the top retirement body, backed by the central government, offers.

All account holders of the Employees Provident Fund will have to make changes in their accounts by December 31, as a new rule will be implemented from next month. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has in a notification said that employees will need to add a nominee to their EPF accounts by December 31 this year. To keep getting all the benefits, EPF account holders must add a nominee to their accounts, which can be done online.

“It is critical for subscribers to register nominations to care for their spouse, children, and parents and to safeguard them through online PF, pension, and insurance," said EPFO in a statement. Filing of nomination is aimed at ensuring benefits for the dependents of the PF account holder in event of a mishap with him or her. The nominee will be able to receive benefits from the insurance and pension schemes if such an incident happens to an account holder.

However, if one goes to the Twitter page of EPFO, he or she may find a host of complaints from users of the online portal, saying that they are getting an error message while filing for the e-nomination.

“Unable to file e-nomination. Always getting error: “Error while fetching nomination details. Please try after some time." @socialepfo Please get this fixed," wrote a user.

Writing on same lines, another Twitter user tweeted," There’s an error in fetching eNomination details at all times I log in to the site to add mine whether morning, noon or night. I use the latest version of the Chrome browser. Can @socialepfo advise accordingly please?"

There has been no official statement from the government or the EPFO yet.

Almost all salaried individuals in India have an account at the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, which serves as a source of income following their retirement. Every month, a certain amount of money is deducted from the employee’s salary, which is credited to him or her after retirement. The same amount of money is also provided by the employee’s company every month. However, if an employee does not update the nominee details by December 31, he or she will not receive any benefits including pension and insurance money from January 2022.

