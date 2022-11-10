Facing Loss In Business After The Pandemic? Shift To A Franchise Company

The Covid- 19 Pandemic has jolted the Indian business sector. The pandemic has disrupted the market and their businesses. As per the World Bank, one-fourth of world companies saw sales falling 50 per cent in October-January from pre-pandemic levels. While a third said their sales increased or stayed the same. Developing countries, to maintain steadiness, introduced multiple support programmes. But businesses remained the most affected by the shock. In such a situation, many entrepreneurs opted for the closure of businesses. But there are some ways an entrepreneur can opt if he/she is facing monthly loss.

The suitable option is Company Franchise. According to Investopedia, a franchise is a type of license that grants franchisee access to proprietary business knowledge, processes, and trademarks, thus allowing the franchisee to sell a product or service under the franchisor’s business name. On the other hand, the franchisee usually pays the franchisor an initial start-up fee and annual licensing fees. This is a win-win situation for both the franchisor and the franchisee.

Aadhaar Card franchise

There are specific eligibility criteria for opening an Aadhaar card franchise. The applicant should have cleared the UIDAI Supervisor Examination and should have passed class 12. Once you clear the exam, the person will be authorised to do the verification of the Aadhaar enrolment and biometrics. But, if you want to start your franchise then, an applicant needs the help of a private firm or a common service centre. In fact, for government recognition, CSC registration is important. You can apply through this link- https://uidai.nseitexams.com/UIDAI/LoginAction_input.action

SBI ATM franchise

The eligibility for opening the same are- 50-80 SQF Area, 100 Meter distance from Other ATMs, Ground floor with good visibility, 24 Hrs Electricity supply with 1 KW electricity connection, ATM should have at least 300 Daily transactions, a fixed roof for ATM Business and a NOC from society and authority to use V-SAT.

A security deposit of Rs 2 lakh to be kept at the SBI ATM is fully refundable. The passive income of the applicant can be anywhere from 45,000/- to 90,000/- per month. This can only happen if daily transactions are between 300 and 500 at the ATM every day.

