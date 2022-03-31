First Integrated Smart City With World-Class Amenities in Tamil Nadu: How Much Will a Plot Cost?

Real estate developer G Square has launched Tamil Nadu’s first integrated smart city spreading across 120.7 acres, in Coimbatore. It is first-of-its-kind in the country with 150-plus world-class amenities, including a helipad, according to a report. The smart city would help the company promote projects on plots here through its new project G Square City.

Located along the Salem-Kochi Highway, it will be the first Integrated Smart City in Tamil Nadu encompassing 1,663 villa plots and 26 commercial plots spanning over 120.7 acres, providing over 150 world-class amenities, including a 50,000 sqft clubhouse here, according to the FE report.

G Square CEO N Eshwar said that it is a “big and important milestone for us to set up the first and only Integrated Smart City in the country through G Square City".

Advertisement

He added that the G Square City is the state’s first integrated smart city with proposed hospital, school, bank, mall and a convenience store that is touted to be a smart community project integrating both, infrastructural development and technological advancement. It also provides some of the finest amenities at the same time, Eshwar said. Residential Elite plots are priced at Rs.8.5 lakh and premium plots at Rs 9.5 lakh as early-bird price. Residential plots are starting from Rs 28 lakh and commercial plots from Rs 2 crore.

Coimbatore is part of the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry’s Smart City Mission. The objective of the the Mission, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment and give a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of ‘smart solutions’.

It aims to improve quality of life and drive economic growth through comprehensive work on social, economic, physical and institutional pillars of the city. The focus is on sustainable and inclusive development by creation of replicable models which act as lighthouses to other aspiring cities. A total of 100 cities have been selected to be developed as Smart Cities through a two-stage competition.

Eleven cities have been selected in Tamil Nadu to be developed as ‘Smart Cities’. The selected Smart Cities are Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruchirappalli and Erode.

Advertisement

Recently, the Tamil Nadu government constituted a single-member inquiry committee for Smart City projects, headed by retired IAS officer PWC Davidar. “Under the Smart Cities Mission in the State, out of 644 projects sanctioned at a cost of Rs10,651 crore, 257 projects at a cost of Rs 2,327.86 crore have been completed, 339 projects costing Rs 7,947.50 crore are under implementation and 10 projects costing Rs 153.97 crore are under tender evaluation," according to an official statement.

It also said that tenders have been called for two projects at Rs 12.64 crore. “Tender to be called for 11 projects at a cost of Rs 47.51 crore, 13 projects are under detailed project report appraisal at a cost of Rs 109.23 crore and 12 projects are under detailed project report preparation at a cost of Rs 52.29 crore."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.