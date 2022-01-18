FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE

SC Order on Antrix-Devas Issue was Comprehensive: FM
“Supreme Court has upheld the NCLAT, NCLT order to liquidate Devas. The Supreme Court order is very comprehensive," said finance minister on Tuesday.
Jan 18, 2022 16:41 IST
Antrix Devas Issue: What Supreme Court Says
The Supreme Court on January 17 dismissed an appeal by Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd and parent Devas Employees Mauritius Pvt. Ltd against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) orders. In January 2021, an NCLT bench had filed a petition by Antrix Corp. Ltd, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO’s), urging the tribunal to allow the winding up of Devas Multimedia for fraud. Following this, the NCLAT also upheld the order of the NCLT.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Starts Press Conference
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman started addressing media on Antrix Devas issue at 4.30 pm on Tuesday.
