FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE

The Supreme Court on January 17 dismissed an appeal by Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd and parent Devas Employees Mauritius Pvt. Ltd against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) orders. In January 2021, an NCLT bench had filed a petition by Antrix Corp. Ltd, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO’s), urging the tribunal to allow the winding up of Devas Multimedia for fraud. Following this, the NCLAT also upheld the order of the NCLT.