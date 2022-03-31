FM Sitharaman Holds Bilateral Meeting With UK Foreign Secretary; Discusses Global Issues

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held a bilateral meeting here with UK foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss and discussed global issues.

"FM Smt @nsitharaman elaborated on the economic reforms underway such as #AtmanirbharBharat package, production linked incentive scheme #PLI, transition to renewable energy to meet the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

Both ministers reaffirmed their mutual interest in expediting India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, it said.

