Free LPG Cylinders, Job Schemes, Broader Pension Plan: Himachal CM Presents Please-all Budget in Poll Year

In what has the mark of an election year all over it, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur tabled the state budget in the assembly on Friday with a thrust on agriculture, women, and the youth.

The please-all budget offers three free cooking gas cylinders for women, government schemes to create employment to tackle surging joblessness and an expanded pension plan for the elderly. Thakur also announced the proposal for creating livelihood for urban youth while a bill will be tabled in the assembly soon for fixing the eligibility criteria.

Stating that Himachal’s health sector needed more focus because of the difficult terrain, Thakur in his budget announced the Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic scheme, under which one mobile clinic for basic treatments will be provided in every assembly segment. This he said was being announced to make healthcare more accessible and affordable. For the purpose of creating these mobile clinics, 500 assistant medical officers will be recruited to enhance the doctors’ cadre.

To promote the tapping of solar energy, he spoke of several incentives.

The CM announced five major drinking water schemes, including one for AIIMS, Bilaspur.

In his continued effort to ensure education in the state becomes more sustainable and the children do not have to go to neighbouring states to pursue further studies, Thakur allocated Rs 8,412 crore for the education department.

With elections and the importance of women voters in mind, he also announced the creation of a Gender Budget and the preparation of an action plan with the help of the Niti Aayog for women and newborn children. “This was aimed at making women financially independent and so the newborn girl child also has a secure future financially," said Thakur while delivering the budget speech in the assembly.

He added that in the endeavour to empower women on the domestic front, the Ujjwala and Grahini Suvidha Yojana schemes would be continued and three free LPG cylinders would be provided for which an allocation of Rs 70 crore was being made in the budget.

Not wanting to antagonise the senior citizens, the budget allocation for the pensioners has been brought down to those who are 60 years of age and above from 70 previously irrespective of income criteria. He announced that social security pensions were being given to 6.35 lakh people and pointed out that with this announcement 40,000 new persons will be added to the list this year in 2022-23.

The CM said 30,000 jobs will be created in 2022-23. He announced a quantum jump in wages of various categories of workers. Now pay of Anganwadi workers will be enhanced to Rs 9,000, mini Anganwadi workers will get Rs 6,100, ASHA workers will get Rs 4,700, stitching teachers will get Rs 7,950, mid-day meal workers will get Rs 3,500, water carriers will get Rs 3,900, JAL Rakshaks will get Rs 4,500, multipurpose workers will get Rs 3,900, daily wagers will get Rs 350 a day, outsourced employees will get a minimum of Rs 10,500 per month. He said school management committee (SMC) teachers will continue to serve where they are posted. IT teachers will get a hike of Rs 1,000 per month.

Referring to her as the “Nightingale of India", the CM said that a Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Mahavidyalaya will be set up in the state.

Thakur announced a tax-free budget of Rs 5,1365 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

