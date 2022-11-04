From PMS To Sundaram Alternates, Investment Tips For Higher Returns

Ever wonder why people invest? Investing makes saved money an active player in wealth generation. It is the hope of making the future better by investing in progressive assets. People invest to get high returns and hence accumulate wealth for some unfortunate days. Making regular investments instils a financial discipline routine. But money does not grow if it’s passive. It grows when it earns returns and that can happen with investing.

If you want to invest and are confused, then this article can help you out. Today, we will be sharing some companies where you can invest for higher returns. So here we go-

Advertisement

Portfolio Management Services- This service is offered by portfolio managers to invest in stocks, fixed income, debt, cash, structured products, and other individual securities. Here the investor has the freedom and flexibility to tailor their portfolio and to address personal preferences and financial goals.

Top showsha video

Timings and investment decisions are solely taken by portfolio managers. PMS services offer professional management of portfolios to deliver consistent long-term performance and risk management. The hassle-free operation, flexibility, transparency, and risk control are other advantages of PMS.

Solidarity Investment Managers- It was incorporated on May 11, 2016. The company invests in large, mid, and small-cap stocks. It gives utmost priority to high returns and growing companies in terms of market shares. The company believes it outperform the index by 3 percent per annum post fees over rolling five years. The company provides transparency with properly detailed Q letters, quarterly review calls, and personalised reviews every quarter.

Advertisement

Sundaram Alternates- It caters to the investment needs of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). The company is a leading non-banking finance company in India. Sundaram Alternates offers Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

The company concentrates on a multi-cap portfolio with around 15 stocks and invests in businesses with secular growth opportunities. It has an orientation in portfolio building i.e. > 3 years.

Read all the Latest Business News here