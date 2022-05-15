Fuel Prices May 15 list: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

May 15 marks the 38th day when the fuel prices have been static. The last major hike that the petrol and diesel prices saw was when the oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the prices on April 6. The prices had started soaring after the results of Assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Before the polls, there was a freeze on the increase in fuel prices for more than 3 months.

On May 15, a litre of petrol in Delhi is retailing for Rs 105.41, whereas diesel is being sold for Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel are costing people Rs 120.51 per litre and Rs 104.77 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, people are purchasing one litre of petrol at a cost of Rs 115.12 and one litre of diesel at Rs 99.83. Chennai, another metro city, is also maintaining its steadiness, with petrol retailing at Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel at a price of Rs 100.94 per litre.

Companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd set the fuel prices every day after factoring in different vectors such as VAT (value-added tax), freight charges, local tax, and international rates of fuel excise duty, among others. April 6 was the last day when the prices increased, when an uptick of roughly 80 paise per litre cemented the fuel prices of today.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Sunday, May 15, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India

Delhi:

Petrol: Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.67 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.83 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel: Rs 104.77 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.94 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.79 per litre

Trivandrum

Petrol: Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel: Rs 103.95 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel: Rs 99.83 per litre

Jaipur

Petrol: Rs 118 per litre

Diesel: Rs 100.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel: Rs 105.49 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel: Rs 99.64 per litre

Bhubaneshwar

Petrol: Rs 112.39 per litre

Diesel: Rs 102.14 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 91.40 per litre.

