Fuel Prices on November 2: Check Petrol, Diesel Rates Today in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities

Fuel prices across India remained steady on Wednesday, November 2. Fuel prices in India have not had any significant variation for several months now due to a record-breaking six-month fuel price freeze. In recent years, there have been significant ups and downs in the price of crude oil on the global market but due to the stable prices, the general population has not benefited from the decline in crude oil prices. Up to 85% of the nation’s oil requirements are met by imports of fuels. India, the third-largest importer of fuel in the world today, is one of the nations that continues to buy Russian crude oil at a discounted price.

On November 2, the price of petrol in the national capital Delhi stayed below the Rs 100 mark and is priced at Rs 96.72 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. Diesel costs Rs 94.27 and petrol costs Rs 106.31 a litre in Mumbai. The price of petrol in Chennai is Rs 102.65 per litre, while diesel is sold for Rs 94.24 per litre. Kolkata charges Rs 106.03 for a litre of petrol and Rs 92.76 for a litre of diesel.

Check fuel rates in different cities on November 2.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.87 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.

In accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing from other countries, Public sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) regularly revise fuel prices. The revised prices come into effect from 6 AM every day. Retail costs for petrol and diesel differ across states due to a variety of factors such as local taxes, VAT and freight expenses.

