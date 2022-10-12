Fuel Prices On October 12: Check Petrol And Diesel Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Major Cities

Petrol and fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, October 12. It has been almost five months since fuel rates were changed across the country. In cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bhopal, and Hyderabad, the petrol rates have spiked above Rs 100 a litre.

In the national capital, the prices of petrol and diesel per litre is Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. Petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.74 and diesel costs Rs 94.33, whilst in Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76, respectively. Diesel is now priced at Rs 97.82 per litre in Hyderabad, while the price of petrol has increased to Rs 109.66 per litre.

The most recent nationwide change in fuel prices occurred on May 21, this year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 8 per litre reduction in excise duty on petrol and Rs 6 per litre reduction in diesel. According to government data, Indian fuel demand fell to a 10-month low in September.

Advertisement

Check out the fuel rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru on October 12.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.55 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Advertisement

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.60 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.42 per litre.

Fuel prices are revised daily by public sector Oil Marketing Companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) in accordance with international benchmark pricing and foreign exchange rates. Every day, at 6 a.m., modifications if any, in fuel and diesel prices are implemented. Retail petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to local taxes such as VAT or freight charges.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here