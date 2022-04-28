Petrol, Diesel Prices Announced Today: Check Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Other Cities

Petrol and diesel prices remain at their soaring streak for the 22nd consecutive day on Thursday. Before the last hike in fuel prices on April 6, 14 price hikes were implemented by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) across major cities. For the past 22 days, petrol and diesel prices have been following a steady streak.

On Thursday, petrol in Delhi is being retailed at Rs 105.41 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol can be purchased for Rs 120.51 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 104.77. A litre of petrol retails at Rs 115.12 in Kolkata, while one litre of diesel in the capital city of West Bengal is being sold at Rs 99.83. In Chennai, petrol consumers will be paying Rs 110.85 per litre while diesel consumers have to pay Rs 100.94 per litre.

In India, public sector OMCs like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are responsible for revising the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates. Petrol and diesel price revisions made by the OMCs are implemented every day with effect from 6 am.

Advertisement

After the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur concluded in March, fuel prices across the country observed a steep rise.

However, the revision in fuel prices varies from state to state. Retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state since it depends on factors like local taxes, VAT (Value Added Tax), freight charges, and others.

According to Reuters, Brent crude futures settled up 33 cents to $105.32 a barrel on Wednesday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 32 cents to $102.02 a barrel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Thursday, April 28, in Delhi, Chennai and Other Major Cities in India:

Delhi

Advertisement

Petrol - Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 120.51 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.77 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 115.12 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.83 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.85 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 118.14 per litre

Diesel - Rs 101.16 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 119.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre

Advertisement

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 111.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.79 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 105.66 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.40 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.83 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 105.29 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.64 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 117.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.95 per litre

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.