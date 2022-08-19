Fuel Prices Today: Check Petrol and Diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities

Even as the international fuel prices hit a six-month low, the Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have not exercised the right to adjust the petrol and diesel prices in the country for retail selling. The petrol and diesel prices continue to remain steady in the country on August 19. The trend has been going on for almost three months now with the last revision in rates seen on May 22 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 and Rs. 6 per litre, respectively.

Previously on July 15, the Maharashtra state government had announced a reduction in the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel prices leading to the petrol prices in the state being cut by Rs.5 and diesel prices by Rs.3. The VAT cut is expected to put a burden of Rs. 6,000 crore on Maharashtra government on an annual basis.

According to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s website, in the national capital on August 19, petrol and diesel prices hold the same at Rs. 96.72 per litre and Rs. 89.62 per litre. The revised petrol rate in Mumbai stands at Rs 106.31 while the diesel price is Rs 94.27 per litre. The cost of petrol in Kolkata has remained unchanged and it stands at Rs. 106.03, while the cost of diesel stands at Rs. 92.76. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel in Chennai are being sold for Rs. 102.63 and Rs 94.24, respectively.

Check Out the Rates in Some of the Major Cities in India for August 19, 2022:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.26 per litre

