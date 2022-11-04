Fuel Rates Today: Check Petrol, Diesel Prices in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities on November 4

The price of petrol and diesel in India has stayed steady for yet another day on November 4, due to the government’s price freeze that has been going on for several months now. According to the latest reports, a reduction in oil prices by 40 paise is likely to occur soon which will bring a total reduction of Rs 2 in petrol and diesel prices. This suggests that fuel price relief is just around the corner. The reduction, if and when it occurs, will mark the first since the Centre lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs. 8 and Rs. 6, respectively, on May 22. If the price of oil and the value of the rupee remain the same, a reduction of up to Rs 2 per litre may be anticipated.

According to today’s fuel price update, the cost of petrol in Delhi will continue at Rs 96.72 per litre on November 4 and the price of diesel is Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol stands at Rs 106.31 per litre and a litre of diesel is Rs 94.27. In Chennai, the price of petrol remains steady at Rs 102.63 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 94.24. Kolkata is charging Rs 106.03 for a litre of petrol and Rs 92.76 for a litre of diesel.

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.74 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.33 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.62 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.81 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.40 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.23 per litre.

Public sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) often adjust fuel prices in accordance with foreign exchange rates and benchmark pricing from other countries. Every day at 6 a.m., the revised price goes into effect. Retail prices for gasoline and diesel vary from one state to another due to a variety of factors, including local taxes like VAT or shipping costs.

