Fuel Rates Today: Check Petrol, Diesel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities On October 20

All across the country, fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday, October 20, continuing the nearly five-month-long trend of stable prices in India. The last nationwide change in fuel prices occurred in May when the government announced a price drop in petrol and diesel prices due to cuts in excise duty. Disruptions in oil supply due to various geopolitical scenarios, the Russia-Ukraine war being the most notable amongst these, have pushed global oil prices upwards.

As per the latest updates today, the per litre cost of petrol and diesel in Delhi stands at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The retail price of petrol in Mumbai is steady at Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.27 per litre. Down south, in Chennai, a litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 102.63. The cost of diesel here stood at Rs 94.24. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel retailed at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76, respectively.

Advertisement

Check fuel rates in different cities in the country on October 20:

Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Hyderabad

Petrol: Rs 109.66 per litre

Diesel: Rs 97.82 per litre

Advertisement

Bhopal

Petrol: Rs 108.65 per litre

Diesel: Rs 93.90 per litre

Gandhinagar

Petrol: Rs 96.63 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.38 per litre

Guwahati

Petrol: Rs 96.01 per litre

Diesel: Rs 83.94 per litre

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre

Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol: Rs 107.71 per litre

Diesel: Rs 96.52 per litre

In India, public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise fuel prices daily by following international benchmark pricing and foreign exchange rates. The updated fuel prices are notified every morning at 6 am. However, retail prices can vary from state to state based on local taxes such as VAT or freight charges.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here