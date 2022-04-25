Gautam Adani Becomes 5th Richest Person in the World; Know His Net Worth

Gautam Adani has yet again added a feather to his crown. The Indian business mogul, who is the chairperson of the Adani Group, has not only become the richest Asian earlier this month, but also swished past legendary investor Warren Buffett to become the fifth richest person of the world now. As per data by Forbes, Gautam Adani is now richer than the 91-year-old Wall Street investor by around $2 billion, as his fortunes continued to climb as of Friday’s market close.

As per data from the Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, Gautam Adani and his family as of early Monday has a net worth of $123.7 billion, while Warren Buffet stands with a $121.7 billion fortune. This came days after Forbes listed Adani as the richest individual in Asia. He is now around $7 billion short of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who is the fourth richest person in the world with a fortune of $130.2 billion.

The billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani added $43 billion to his wealth in just this year, according to a report by Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani has also emerged as the world’s biggest gainer, as per a report by Bloomberg. He has jumped five positions and went from being at the 10th position to moving up to fifth, and added such wealth in April alone. This month, Gautam Adani added over $20 billion to his fortune.

Adani, whose empire comprises ports, mines and green energy, is now behind only four other business tycoons in the world — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with a net worth of $130.2 billion, Bernard Arnault who has a wealth of $167.9 billion, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos with an estimated net worth of $170.2 billion, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has fortunes worth $269.7 billion. Gautam Adani is also the richest person in India at the moment, with his estimated net worth of $123.7 billion.

Gautam Adani’s businesses in India focus on several different sectors — from airports to green energy, he has it all. The business mogul has recently been concentrating on alternative energy business, at a time when the government is promoting green energy in the country. The Adani Group has six publicly listed companies in India, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Power. “After the listing of the renewable energy company Adani Green, Gautam Adani’s Wealth increased nearly five times to $81 billion from $17 billion in 2020," a report by Hurun India earlier this year noted.

On Friday, Adani agreed to buy 100 per cent stake in Ocean Sparkle, ndia’s largest marine services company at a value of $220 million. Earlier in the month, Gautam Adani announced that Adani Green Energy (AGEL), Adani Transmission (ATL), and Adani Enterprises (AEL) were getting an investment of $2 billion from Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company PJSC (IHC).

Adani Power also became the the sixth group firm to hit Rs 1 lakh crore market capitalisation as the stock hit an all-time high of Rs 270.80 on Monday. On Friday, the company had entered the list of top-50, most valued companies, in terms of market captialisation (market cap), in the country as the stock price of the company more than doubled in the past one month.

