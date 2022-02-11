Home » News » Business » GDP Numbers Different in Budget 2022, Eco Survey Due to Different Sources of Data, says FM

Nirmala Sitharaman at the Rajya Sabha on Friday during her Budget reply speech
We thought of maximising the synergic outcome of infrastructure getting built in the forthcoming 25 years, said Nirmala Sitharaman at the Rajya Sabha on Friday

Business Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 11, 2022, 11:23 IST

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, February 11, said that there was no cause of worry because of different numbers of GDP in the Economic Survey and Budget 2022, presented days ago. Sitharaman said that it was a result of sources of data being different, during her speech at the Rajya Sabha.

“In order to attain growth, we wanted to undertake public expenditure in building infrastructure for a modern India. We thought of maximising the synergic outcome of infrastructure getting built in the forthcoming 25 years," said the finance minister.

first published: February 11, 2022, 11:23 IST