GDP Numbers Different in Budget 2022, Eco Survey Due to Different Sources of Data, says FM

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, February 11, said that there was no cause of worry because of different numbers of GDP in the Economic Survey and Budget 2022, presented days ago. Sitharaman said that it was a result of sources of data being different, during her speech at the Rajya Sabha.

“In order to attain growth, we wanted to undertake public expenditure in building infrastructure for a modern India. We thought of maximising the synergic outcome of infrastructure getting built in the forthcoming 25 years," said the finance minister.

