Gita Gopinath: From Mysuru to No. 2 Official at IMF, She Made History Once Again

Gita Gopinath, who was the chief economist of IMF, is all set to take up her new role as the first deputy managing director of the global fund, it said recently. The economist, who hails from India’s Mysuru, will replace Geoffrey Okamoto, who is likely to leave IMF early next year. Gopinath was the first ever woman chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, and now she has made history again, making Indians proud of her achievements. “Both Geoffrey and Gita are tremendous colleagues I am sad to see Geoffrey go but, at the same time, I am delighted that Gita has decided to stay and accept the new responsibility of being our FDMD," said Kristalina Georgieva, IMF’s Managing Director, while announcing the decision.

