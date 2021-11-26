Go Fashion IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, KFin Tech, GMP

>Go Fashion IPO: The initial public offer of women’s bottomwear brand Go Fashion, which opened for three days earlier this month, received a stellar response from investors as it closed earlier this week. The Go Fashion IPO was oversubscribed 135.46 times. For this, investors who invested in the IPO would be keen to know their subscription status. The finalisation of basis of share allotment of Go Fashion IPO is likely to be done on Friday, November 26. The Rs 1,013 crore Go Fashion IPO might be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National stock Exchange (NSE) on November 30, which is next week.

The issue has been oversubscribed largely on the backing of non-institutional investors. non-institutional buyers had bid for 262 times of the issue. Qualified institutional buyers bought 100.73 times of the shares reserved for them, while retail individual investors put in bids for 49.70 times of the portion set aside for them.

The Go Fashion IPO, which was open between November 17 to 22, comprised of fresh proceeds worth Rs 888.60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 125 crore. The price band for the initial public offer was Rs 655-690 per equity share. The company said it will not receive any proceeds from the OFS part of the offer.

To check Go Fashion IPO allotment status, investors can opt for one of the two ways — a) via BSE b) via registrar’s website. After the finalisation, ineligible investors will get their refunds by November 26, while the equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors after three days, that is, on November 29.

Here is how you can check Go Fashion IPO allotment status

>How to Check Go Fashion IPO Allotment Status via BSE

a) Go to the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

b) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’

c) After you land on the page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

d) From the drop down menu that will be displayed beside the issue name, select the option ‘Go Fashion India Limited’

e) Write your application number on the page

f) After that, write you Permanent Account Number or PAN

g) Check on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

h) After you click on the option, the details of your allotment status of your bid

How to Check Go Fashion IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar's Website (KFin Tech Private Limited)

a) Go to the KFin Tech Pvt Ltd website via the URL (https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html)

b) From here, you will have to select one of the three available servers

c) Select the name of the IPO via the dropdown menu. The name will only be populated when the share allotment process is finalised

d) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, DPID/ Client ID or PAN ID

e) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step ‘d’

f) Click on the search option

g) Your allotment status will be visible after this

Brokerage House Geojit Fashion, giving a subscribe rating to the Go Fashion IPO, said, “The women’s apparel market is estimated to be approximately 36 per cent of the total apparel market of Rs 447,666 million (US$ 59.7 billion) at Rs 163,291 million (approximately US$ 21.8 billion) in 2020 while the women’s bottom-wear market contributed 8.3 per cent of women’s apparel market amounting to Rs 135,470 million (approximately US$ 1.81 billion) in Fiscal 2020. The women’s bottom-wear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4 per cent to reach Rs 243,150 million by Fiscal 2025 and is among the fastest growing categories in women wear."

