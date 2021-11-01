Gold Price Today Below Rs 47,700; Rs 9,500 Cheaper from All-time High Before Diwali

Gold price in India remained flat on Monday, November 1. The yellow metal price has been hovering around Rs 47,000-mark ahead of Diwali. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), December gold price jumped 0.12 per cent to Rs 47,691 for 10 grams at 0955 hours on November 1. Silver price also slumped for the sixth straight day on Monday. The precious metal fell 0.30 per cent to Rs 64,425 on November 1.

