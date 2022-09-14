Gold Prices Continue To Decline; Here're Latest Rates In Major Indian Cities

Gold prices in India continued to witness a dip on Wednesday. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.13 per cent at Rs 50,075 for 10 grams at 10:48 am on Wednesday (September 14). Similar trends were seen in silver prices, which were recorded 0.68 per cent down at Rs 56,423 per kg on September 14. Gold prices in India have been witnessing a dip despite a firm position in the international market banking on a subdued dollar.

In the national capital (New Delhi), 10 grams of 22-carat gold retailed at Rs 46,550; whereas in Mumbai, the prices were recorded at the level of Rs 46,400. For the same quantity and quality of gold, a buyer would have to spend Rs 47,010 in Chennai and Rs 46.400 in Kolkata.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in New Delhi was Rs 50,780. In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold retailed at Rs 50,620; whereas in Chennai, the prices were marginally lower at Rs 51,280.

In Hyderabad, 24-carat gold retailed at Rs 50,620 for 10 grams whereas, in Bengaluru, the prices were at Rs 50,680.

In Lucknow, for 10 grams of 22-carat gold, a buyer would have to shell out Rs 46,550; whereas for 24-carat quality of the precious metal, they would have to spend Rs 50,780.

On September 14, 10 grams of 22-carat gold retailed at Rs 46,550 in Jaipur whereas the price of 24-carat gold was Rs 50,780. In Bihar’s capital Patna the prices were Rs 46,430 and Rs 50,650 for 22 and 24 carats of 10-gram gold.

In Surat, 10 grams of gold retailed at Rs 46, 450 and Rs 50,680 for 22 and 24 carats of gold respectively. In Vadodra, 24 carats of gold traded at Rs 50,650

The price of gold varies from state to state depending upon the various taxes and duties levied by the state government. However, buyers must note that the price mentioned here are standard prices of gold. In the case of buying a piece of jewellery made of gold, the price may vary due to making charges and other applicable taxes.

