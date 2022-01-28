Home » News » Business » Govt Appoints V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor

An official statement said Nageswaran assumed charge on Friday. (Image: LikendIn)

Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted office of CEA in December 2021.

PTI
January 28, 2022

The government on Friday appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.

An official statement said Nageswaran assumed charge on Friday.

first published: January 28, 2022, 19:51 IST