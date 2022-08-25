Govt Asks Edible Oil Manufacturers To Declare Correct Quantity On Packaging; Check Details

The government has asked edible oil manufacturers, packers and importers to declare the net quantity in volume without mentioning temperature with the weight of the product. The companies have been given six months (up to January 15, 2023) to comply with the direction, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

“The Centre has advised the edible oil manufacturers/ packers/ importers to declare net quantity on edible oil etc. in volume without temperature in addition to declaring the same in weight. They have also been advised by the department of Consumer Affairs to correct their labeling of declaring net quantity in the units of volume without mentioning temperature with the weight of the product, within six months from the date of the direction issued i.e. up to January 15, 2023," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in the statement.

Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 it is mandatory to declare the net quantity in terms of standard units of weight or measure apart from other declarations on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers.

As per the provisions made under the rules the net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati ghee etc. needs to be declared either in weight or volume and if declared in volume, then the equivalent weight of the commodity mandatorily to be declared. “It is observed that industries are proactively mentioning temperature while declaring the net quantity in volume," it said.

The ministry added that the manufacturers, packers and importers are declaring the net quantity of edible oil in volume mentioning the temperature at the time of packing along with the units of mass.

“Few manufacturers were depicting the temperature as high as 600 Celsius," the consumer affairs ministry said.

It added that it has been observed that such declaration of net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati ghee etc. in terms of volume keeping the volume fixed (for example 1 litre) at different temperatures with mass, which differs, when the packaging mentions a higher temperature. The weight of soyabean edible oil may be different at different temperatures keeping the volume one litre.

“Therefore, weight of edible oil is different at different temperature. Hence, to ensure that the consumer get the correct quantity in the package at the time of purchase, the manufacturers/ packers/ importers of edible oil etc. have been advised to pack the said products without mentioning temperature and to ensure that the quantity declared on the package in volume and mass should be correct," the ministry said.

Recently, the government also asked edible oil companies to cut prices on edible oils in order to pass on the benefits of a decline in international edible oil rates to consumers. Following this, the companies reduced the prices by up to Rs 30. Adani Wilmar cut cooking oil prices by up to Rs 30 per litre amid the fall in global prices. The company, which sells its products under Fortune brand, has slashed the prices the most in soyabean oil. The stocks with the reduced prices will reach market soon.

