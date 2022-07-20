Govt Cuts Windfall Tax on Crude Oil, Diesel, Jet Fuel Shipments; Scraps Gasoline Export Levy

In a bid to offer relief to oil producers and refiners in the country, the central government eliminated a levy on gasoline exports and reduced windfall taxes on fuel exports. The decision came after oil prices in the international market had cooled.

The Centre cut the windfall tax on diesel and aviation fuel shipments by Rs 2 (3 cents) a liter. It also scrapped an export levy of Rs-6-a-litre on gasoline, according to a government notification. The central government also reduced the tax on domestically produced crude oil by about 27 per cent to 17,000 rupees a ton.

This move will help companies such as Reliance Industries Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India Limited. The changes were effective from July 20.

“The relief announced by the government for the petroleum sector through reduction in windfall tax and cuts in duties on exports will be a major boost for the sector," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

On July 1, India introduced windfall tax on oil producers and refiners to tap their higher overseas margins. It also imposed an export levy on gasoline at that time. However, the international fuel prices have declined since then, lowering profit margins at both oil producers and refiners.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

