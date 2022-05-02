GST Collections In April: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat Top-Performing States; More Details

As GST collections in April hit a record high of Rs 1,67,540 crore on the back of better compliance and faster economic recovery, states that have performed well during the month include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. In terms of percentage growth over last year, Arunachal Pradesh performed the best, while Daman and Diu was the worst.

In terms of absolute GST collection amount, Maharashtra saw the most GST collection of Rs 27,495 crore, followed by Karnataka (Rs 11,820 crore), Gujarat (Rs 11,264 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 8,534 crore) and Haryana (Rs 8,197 crore), according to the latest official data.

Among the lowest GST-collecting states were Mizoram with just Rs 46 crore, Nagaland (Rs 68 crore), Manipur (Rs 69 crore), Tripura (Rs 107 crore), and Arunachal Pradesh (Rs 196 crore). Few UTs collected even less or negligible GST amount, the data showed.

In terms of growth percentage, Arunachal Pradesh posted the highest 90 per cent jump in GST revenue as compared to April 2021. It was followed by Ladakh (53 per cent growth), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (44 per cent), Uttarakhand (33 per cent), Nagaland (32 per cent).

Maharashtra posted a 25 per cent growth, Karnataka recorded a 19 per cent jump, Gujarat 17 per cent, Uttar Pradeh 16 per cent, and Haryana 23 per cent.

States that have posted negative growth in GST collections as compared with the previous year are Bihar (-2 per cent), Manipur (-33 per cent), Mizoram (-19 per cent), Tripura (-3 per cent), Daman and Diu (-78 per cent) and Lakshadweep (-18 per cent).

“The gross GST revenue collected in the month of April, 2022 is Rs 1,67,540 crore of which CGST is Rs 33,159 crore, SGST is Rs 41,793 crore, IGST is Rs 81,939 crore (including Rs 36,705 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,649 crore (including Rs 857 crore collected on import of goods)," the statement said.

It added that the gross GST collection in April 2022 is an all-time high, which is Rs 25,000 crore more than the previous highest collection of Rs 1,42,095 crore, just last month.

“This shows clear improvement in the compliance behaviour, which has been a result of various measures taken by the tax administration to nudge taxpayers to file returns timely, to making compliance easier and smoother and strict enforcement action taken against errant taxpayers identified based on data analytics and artificial intelligence," the ministry said.

The revenues for April 2022 are 20 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. “During the month, revenues from import of goods were 30 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 17 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," it added.

Deloitte India Partner Mahesh Jaising said, “The record collection is in the backdrop of the commendable usage of technology in compliances by the government. Also, the usage of analytics has helped too. It is interesting to note that the growth is across most of the states."

Jaising added that the steady growth over the recent collection of Rs 1,35,000 crore average a month reflects a stabilisation of the GST collection and growth as well. The growth also reflects enhanced business activities.

