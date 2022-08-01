GST Collections in July 2022: All Major States Report Above 15%; Maharashtra, Karnataka Lead

Even as the GST collections in July at Rs 1,48,995 crore are the second-highest mop-up ever, states that have contributed the most are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. In terms of year-on-year growth, Lakshdweep was the best in July 2022 with a 69 per cent jump in GST collections, while Bihar and Tripura were the worst.

State-wise, in absolute terms, Maharashtra collected the highest GST at Rs 22,129 crore, followed by Karnataka (Rs 9,795 crore), Gujarat (Rs 9,183 crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 8,449 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 7,074 crore), Haryana (Rs 6,791 crore), Telangana (Rs 4,547 crore), West Bengal (Rs 4,441 crore), Delhi (Rs 4,327 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 3,671 crore), according to the latest official data. The collection figures do not include GST on the import of goods.

In terms of growth, Lakshdweep witnessed the highest jump in GST collection at 69 per cent as compared with July 2021. It was followed by Puduchery and Ladakh (54 per cent each), Nagaland (48 per cent), Karnataka (45) and Goa (43 per cent). All major states have reported growth above 15 per cent.

Among states, only two states posted the negative growth. Bihar saw a fall of 1 per cent in GST collections as compared with July 2021, while Tripura witnessed a 3 per cent drop.

M S Mani, partner at Deloitte India, said, “The new normal of Rs 1.4 lakh crore seen during the past few months, accompanied by the fact that all major states have shown a growth in excess of 15 per cent over the last year, indicates that economic activities have stabilised and the many of the leakages have been plugged."

Mani added that the uptick in GST collections over the past few months seen across major states would provide some comfort to states that have just come out of the guaranteed compensation period and are concerned about their revenue mobilisation abilities. “For business, there is expected to be an enhanced focus on audits and assessments as the GST authorities at both the Central and State level work on improving GST collections further."

“The gross GST revenue collected in July 2022 is Rs 1,48,995 crore, of which CGST is Rs 25,751 crore, SGST is Rs 32,807 crore, IGST is Rs 79,518 crore (including Rs 41,420 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,920 crore (including Rs 995 crore collected on import of goods). This is the second highest revenue since the introduction of GST," the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“The revenues for the month of July 2022 are 28 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year of Rs 1,16,393 crore. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 48 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 22 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year," it added.

