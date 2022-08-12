GST On Rent: These Tenants Need to Pay 18% Tax On Renting House; Check Details

A GST-registered tenant needs to pay a goods and services tax of 18 per cent for renting a residential property, according to the new GST rules effective from July 18. Earlier, only commercial properties like offices or retail spaces given on rent attracted GST. However, the tenant can claim the GST paid under input tax credit as a deduction.

According to the recommendations of the 47th GST Council meeting, tenants should pay an 18 per cent GST on a reverse charge basis (RCM) and they can later claim it as a deduction under the input tax credit.

Mahesh Jaising, partner (leader- indirect tax) at Deloitte India, said, “Renting of residential dwellings up to July 17, 2022, was exempt regardless of the status of the tenant i.e. whether the service provider or service recipient is registered or unregistered. This meant that renting of property for residential purposes was exempt for all. However, w.e.f. July 18, 2022, a tenant who is registered will become liable to GST on renting for residential purposes under the reverse charge mechanism", according to a livemint report.

Advertisement

Jaising also said there is no tax that is required to be discharged by the landlord whether the tenant is registered or unregistered. The only change that has been brought about is that a tenant who is registered will no longer be able to claim the benefit of exemption from GST on residential dwellings. Tax will need to be discharged by such tenants under RCM, according to the report.

It added quoted Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of ClearTax, as saying, “If any common salaried person has taken a residential house or flat on rent or lease, they do not have to pay GST. However, a GST-registered person who carries out business or profession must incur 18 per cent GST on such rent paid to the owner. Such persons can claim the input tax credit on the GST paid towards rent or lease on residential property."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here