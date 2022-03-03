Gujarat Budget 2022-23: Rs 1250 Pension To Senior Citizens Above 80 Years

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, on March 3, presented the annual budget for financial year 2022-23 before the state Assembly. FM Desai presented a Rs 2,43,965 crore budget in which a significant share has been allocated to the education department and several people-friendly measures have also been announced.

As per the Budget announcement, now the senior citizens above the age of 80 years will receive an old age pension of Rs 1250 per month while those above 60 years will get Rs 1000. The PhD students will get financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. Four thousand villages will also get free wi-fi connections, the FM announced.

Ahead of the budget presentation it was speculated that the government would announce more populist schemes as this the first budget under the Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and the state assembly election is scheduled to be held towards the end of this year.

However, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, before the presentation of the budget, said that the budget would be heavily people-oriented.

Dismissing all speculations of a populist Budget FM Desai, after reaching the State Assembly to present the budget around 1PM, said that the budget will bring prosperity to everyone. He added that his party always gives priority to the welfare of the people and a significant amount of money has been allocated for education as well as vocational training to provide employment to the youth.

In the Budget announcement, FM Desai allocated Rs 34,884 crore for Education. He also announced plans to establish four new colleges in Jasdan, Limbayat, Palitana and Bagasara. Around 10,000 classrooms will also be built in schools across the state at a cost of Rs 937 crore. Out of this, construction of 2500 class rooms is under progress, FM Desai announced.

