Gujarat Budget 2022: What Did Farmers Get in Kanubhai Desai's Budget?

Gujarat’s Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presented the state budget for 2022-23 today. With the Gujarat state election due later this year, this will be the final budget presentation for the Bhupendra Patel-led BJP government in the current tenure.

Introducing his first budget on the floor of the Gujarat State Assembly, Desai highlighted the achievements of his government and said that per capita income in the state has jumped exponentially in the past two decades. From Rs 19, 823 in 2002, Gujarat’s per capita today is Rs 2,04,809.

Desai announced special initiatives for the farmers of the state, including allocation of Rs 757 crore for agricultural research initiatives. In his budget speech, he announced the provision of a total of Rs 7737 crore for agriculture and farmers’ welfare. This included the allotment of Rs 10,000 crore for providing subvention of Rs 6,000 per year to every farmer household under the Pradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Here are some of the other major announcements for the agriculture sector under the Gujarat budget

— Subsidy of Rs 8300 crore to make agricultural connections available to farmers with subsidised power.

— Provision of Rs 2310 crore for schemes for crop husbandry.

— Rs 260 crore to provide subvention in purchasing various agricultural machinery including tractors.

— Rs 231 crore of the various projects to agriculture and allied sectors under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

— Rs 213 crore for maintenance of cows for the farmers who are engaged in organic farming entirely based on cows

— Allocation of Rs 142 crore for construction of small godowns on farms under Mukhya Mantri Pak Sangharsh Yojana

— Formation of Gujarat Prakrutik Krushi Vikas Board with the provision of Rs 100 crore for boosting organic farming in the state.

— Rs 100 crore budget for providing subvention to Agro and Food Processing units under the Sarvagrahi Krishi Vyavasay Niti.

— Rs 10 crore to promote “Sanedo", an agricultural implement, developed by local manufacturers of the state

— Additionally, the budget has also made provision of Rs 369 crore for the various scheme for horticulture under the Directorate of Horticulture.

The announcement for animal husbandry includes Rs 300 crore for interest relief to animal keepers on short term loans and Rs 500 crore to Gaushala, Panjrapole and Trust managed institutions for the preservation of cow and infrastructural facilities in Mukhyamantri Gaumata Poshan Yojana. The Gujarat budget for 2022-23 has made provision of Rs 880 crore for the development of fisheries in the state.

