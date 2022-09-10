Gurugram Homebuyers: Want to Buy a Property in the City? Be Careful of This New Rule

If you are looking to buy a smaller house in Gurugram, then you should be caeful about a new rule that has been implemented. Homebuyers who are looking to buy a floor built on a plot less than 180 square yards in the city may land in trouble now and lose their hard earned money. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav has said in an order that if any such registration is carried out, strict action will be taken against the Tehsildar and registry clerk who are concerned with that transaction.

The order, issued on September 8, Thursday, also directed revenue officers to be on high alert regarding these registrations and keep a strict check on them. DC Yadav also appealed to the public to not buy these units and not get floor-wise registration done in lands not bigger than 180 square yards.

Yadav said that registrations of such properties will be cancelled, while the authorities will also take action against concerned revenue officials for violation of the norms. He also said that a legal action will be taken against such officials who violate the rules after registering an FIR against them.

The district commissioner sounded these rules while chairing a meeting of revenue officers appointed in the district on September 8.

Floor wise registration a building cannot be done in case the size of the plot is less than 180 square yards, and the entire unit should have only single registration, Yadav said in the meeting. “If the size of the plot is more than 180 square yards, then in that case floors can be registered separately but a floor cannot be divided into two or more parts for a separate registry," said Yadav, who noted that there cannot be more than one unit in a single floor for such lands.

Further, floor-wise registration cannot be done even in the plots allotted to EWS i.e. economically weaker sections, Yadav said.

This comes days after the district administration said that the much delayed structural audit of 60 condominiums will begin on September 12 in a phased manner.

“Technical experts will conduct a through visual inspection first and in case they find any structural or infrastructure deficiency, then a decision will be taen to conduct a second and a third phase of tests. The four empanelled firms have experienced experts and we will ensure that if a firm has already worked with a particular developer, then it will not be assigned that project," said Yadav

