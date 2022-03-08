Haryana Budget 2022: Khattar Present Rs 1.77-lakh-crore Budget; Know Key Announcements

The Haryana government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented the state’s annual budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday. Khattar who also holds the finance portfolio tabled a Rs 1.77-lakh-crore budget in the state assembly making several key announcements with a special focus on women. The chief minister announced the Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita Scheme to offer easy loans to women entrepreneurs with a family income of less than Rs 5 lakh, to start their business. The government will be providing loans of up to Rs 3 lakh under this scheme.

With good revenue growth in the last financial year, the Haryana government’s budget for 2022-23 has risen to Rs 1,77,256 crore, recording a jump of 15.3 per cent over the Rs 1,53,384 crore budget in 2021-22. Here are some of the other key announcements of Haryana’s budget

- Haryana will adopt the ‘Vajra Model’ of growth where the focus will be on five developmental forces, reforms using technology, sustainable development, environmental sustainability, upliftment of the poorest of the poor and government community participation (GCP).

- The state will be setting up three new dedicated funds to accelerate the growth prospects. This includes the setting up of Climate & Sustainable Development Fund to achieve green development objectives, Research & Innovation Fund to promote scientific research and scholarship at educational institutions and economic enterprises in public, private sector and Venture Capital Fund to promote and support entrepreneurship among the youth.

- Sushma Swaraj Award for women of Haryana achieving significant milestones in various walks of life. The awards will have prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

- The state will be setting up and supporting 10,000 self-help groups for women with half of the members coming from families whose annual income is less than Rs 1.8 lakh.

-With an increase of 27.7 per cent over the last year, the Haryana budget had made an allocation of Rs 5,988.76 crore for agriculture and allied sectors.

-Haryana government will be spending Rs 6,136.36 crore on Irrigation and water resource facilities in the state.

-Rs 20,250.57 crore will be spent in the education sector. Students of classes 10 and 12 will be given free tablets.

-The state government will set up Haryana State Institute of Sports at Panchkula for certification courses in sports injury rehabilitation, sports physiotherapy and sports training.

-The budget for the health sector in the state has received an allocation of Rs 8,925.52 - an increase of 21.65 per cent over the budget estimation last year.

-40 per cent of medical PG seats will be reserved for doctors serving in government services.

Additionally, the state government has increased the budget of PWD by close to 60 per cent for ramping up development projects in the state.

