Haryana Budget 2022: Khattar Present Rs 1.77-lakh-crore Budget; Who Gets What

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government presented a Rs 1.77-lakh-crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 on Tuesday. Apart from the rise of 15.6 per cent from the budget of Rs 1.53 lakh crore for financial year 2021-22, the BJP government has also put special emphasis on women this year.

Chief minister Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced the Sushma Swaraj Award for women. The Sushma Swaraj Award is to honour women for their significant achievements or contribution in different walks of life both in national and international spheres.

Apart from this, Khattar also announced the Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita scheme to promote entrepreneurship among women and Sahbhagita scheme as well.

Of the Rs 1.77-lakh-crore, the Haryana government has allocated Rs 8,925.52 crore for the health sector. The Haryana budget outlay comprises 34.4 per cent as capital expenditure at Rs 61,057.36 crore and 65.6 per cent as revenue expenditure at Rs 1,16,198.36 crore.

Talking about the Sushma Swaraj Award, named after the former Union minister, CM Manohar Lal Khattar, “The Sushma Swaraj Award will carry a commendation with an award money of Rs 5 lakh."

On International Women’s Day, Khattar said the day marks the celebration of social, sports, economic, political and cultural achievements of women.

He underlined that women in Haryana have made great strides in various fields in the past few years, especially politics and sports. “Late Sushma Swaraj, a daughter of Haryana, was an inspiration to all women in India," he added.

Khattar said women from families having annual income less than Rs 5 lakh, based on Parivar Pehchan Patra verified data, will be given access to soft loans by financial institutions. The access to loans will be provided to women who wish to become entrepreneurs in any enterprise.

The loan will be given to an extent of Rs 3 lakh. The Haryana government will also provide an interest subvention of 7 per cent for three years through the Haryana Women Development Corporation. The Chief Minister added that he hopes “the scheme will enable women entrepreneurs to explore and move ahead in society".

