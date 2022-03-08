Haryana Budget 2022: Sushma Swaraj Award; Loan for Women Entrepreneurs and More

The Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana presented a Rs 1.77-lakh-crore for 2022-23 on Tuesday. Keeping women in focus, CM Khattar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, announced the Haryana Matrushakti Scheme, Sahbhagita scheme and Sushma Swaraj Award.

The CM said that Government is implementing various schemes for the development and empowerment of women. The Haryana government will introduce schemes to provide soft loans to women entrepreneurs from families whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh based on Parivar Pehchan Patra verified data as well as set up mahila ashrams for working women in Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Panchkula.

While presenting the Budget in the state’s Assembly, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced the ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ for women for their significant contribution or achievements in different walks of life in national and international spheres.

Khattar said, “The Sushma Swaraj Award will carry a commendation with an award money of Rs 5 lakh."

“Today is the International Women’s Day. Today, we celebrate the social, economic, sports, cultural and political achievements of our Matrushakti… The women of Haryana have made considerable achievements in the past few years, especially in the field of sports and politics. Late Sushma Swaraj, a daughter of Haryana, was an inspiration to all women in India," he said in the Assembly.

Additionally, according to the Budget document, three dedicated funds will be set up “to achieve fiscal consolidation by unlocking the economic potential in various sectors to open fiscal space".

- Climate & Sustainable Development Fund to achieve green development objectives. “The proposed fund will undertake targeted activities in this regard including solid and liquid waste management, controlling water and air pollution, eliminate stubble burning, recycle plastic and undertake circular economic activities among others."

- Research & Innovation Fund to “promote scientific activity and scholarship in universities, other educational institutions, and economic enterprises in public and private sectors to link science and scholarship to decision making, investments and leverage growth".

- Venture Capital Fund to “promote entrepreneurship and support youth in establishing start-ups in terms of financial assistance as well as developing market linkages".

