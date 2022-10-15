HDFC Bank Q2 Net Profit Jumps 22.3% To Rs 11,125.2 Crore; GNPA Ratio Improves To 1.23%

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, on Saturday reported a 22.30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 11,125.21 crore for July-September 2022. The lender had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,096.19 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector bank’s net profit rose by over 20 per cent to Rs 10,605.78 crore as against Rs 8,834.31 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 9,196 crore in the preceding June 2021 quarter.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) grew nearly 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 21,021 crore during July-September 2022.

For the reporting quarter, its total income rose to Rs 46,182 crore from Rs 38,754 crore in the year-ago period, while the expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, climbed to Rs 28,790 crore from Rs 22,947 crore, the bank said.

The overall share of gross non-performing assets improved to 1.23 per cent of the book as against 1.35 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.28 per cent three months ago.

