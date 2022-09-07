HDFC SMS Banking: Check Features, How To Register, Services

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector lender, has started a new SMS banking facility for its customers, through which the customers can now access a wide range of banking services round-the-clock. The services include checking account balances and summaries, managing credit cards, applying for loans, requesting for chequebook, or generating account statements.

“Banking services are now a text away! #BankOnUs and access a wide range of banking services from wherever you are, round-the-clock. 24/7 x 365! To get started, SMS “Register" ; “Last 4 digits of customer ID" ; “Last 4 digits of account number" to 7308080808," HDFC Bank has said in a tweet.

SMS Banking is a service that allows customers to perform banking transactions on their mobile phone via SMS. Just type their query and send to 7308080808 to get a response on SMS Banking-registered mobile number.

The new SMS banking is currently available only in the English language. Customers can now undertake SMS banking operations from anywhere in India or overseas if they have national or international roaming enabled on their mobile device, without any cost.

With the SMS facility, there’s no need to remember long pre-defined keywords. “Type in your own style and our Intelligent AI will understand exactly what you need," according to HDFC Bank’s website.

“With SMS Banking you can access your account on your mobile wherever you are. Access your bank account, make banking transactions, and monitor your accounts and fixed deposits on your mobile. We are the only bank to offer query based SMS Banking service for 18 transaction," HDFC Bank said on its website.

How To Register For HDFC Bank SMS Banking

To register for SMS Banking, customers need to visit an HDFC Bank ATM, insert the debit card and then enter the PIN. Thereafter, they need to go to ‘More Options’ on the homepage and enter their registered mobile number and then tap ‘Confirm’. Following this, the customer will receive a confirmation message on their mobile. The registration is done.

New SMS Banking registration is not available in net banking. “You can Register for SMS Banking by sending SMS from Bank Registered mobile number," HDFC Bank said.

It said, “If you register through by sending an SMS on 7308080808, you will be able to access SMS Banking instantly. If you fill in the application form to register for SMS Banking, it will take 4 working days to complete the registration process from the time you submit your application form."

Services That Can Be Availed Using SMS Banking

- Balance Enquiry

- Cheque Book Request

- Account Statement Request

- Recent 7 Days Transactions

- FD Summary

- Debit Card Dispute

- Loans — Personal Loan, Auto Loan, Business Loan, Consumer Durable Loan

- Credit Card — View Reward Points, Convert Big Spends To EMI, Credit Card Dispute

- FastTag Registration

- Open Fixed Deposits

- Insurance – Both life insurance and general insurance.

