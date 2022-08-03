HDFC Bank WhatsApp Banking Service Revamped: How to Use Banking Service on WhatsApp?

With new emerging technologies, banking has become all the more easy for customers in India. With the government going for a digital push, banking has also largely become digitised and a host of services are provided online by almost all banks. To make the process even easier, several banks are now using WhatsApp to provide services. HDFC Bank is one such lender that has been using WhatsApp banking services for a while now. In a recent tweet, the lender has notified a revamped version of the HDFC Bank WhatsApp banking services.

“Smart Chat Assist, 90+ Banking Services, Intuitive AI and whole lot more, are now in the palm of your hand with the all-new HDFC Bank ChatBanking on WhatsApp. So, drop in and say ‘Hi’ on 7070022222 for a super friendly banking experience," the HDFC Bank said in a tweet dated August 1.

How to Activate HDFC Bank WhatsApp Banking on Your Phone

Step 1: Save the Chat Banking number 7070022222 in your contacts and just send “Hi" or “Register" in WhatsApp from your bank registered mobile number to 7070022222 and you would be guided through the registration process. Your customer ID and a One time Password received via SMS on your registered mobile number will be the only things you need to enter to activate the HDFC Bank Chat Banking on WhatsApp.

Step 2: Now that you have registered, you will get options to choose from. You can choose from — Account services, credit card services, apply for products and more options under this system.

Step 3: For services related to transactions like checking account balance or getting a mini statement, you need to select Account Services option. Under this, options including Balance Enquiry, Recent 7 days Transactions and Account Statement will be available.

Step 4: You just need to type in the services you require as per how the chatbot guides you.

It must be noted that this service is completely free of cost and there are no charges involved for using the New HDFC Chat Banking on WhatsApp. You can use Chat Banking on WhatsApp even if you do not have an account with the lender, to apply for various products across Accounts, Cards, Loans, and other products and services. All customers of HDFC Bank can use Chat Banking to get details relating to their Accounts, Cards, Loans, Apply for New Products and services.

The HDFC Bank Chat Banking on WhatsApp is “more intuitive, simplified and comes with more number of digital self service journeys which can help with most of your banking needs," the lender said on its website

