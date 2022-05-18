HDFC Launches Instant Home Loans on WhatsApp; Approval in 2 Minutes; How to Apply

Leading housing finance company HDFC Ltd has launched ‘Spot Offer’ on WhatsApp, to help get an in-principle home loan approval to home buyers. Announcing the new launch, HDFC said that the in-principle home loans will be approved within two minutes. Partnering with Cogno AI, HDFC Ltd has developed the solution built o the WhatsApp Business Platform to offer a conditional home loan approval instantly. Prospective borrowers just have to send a message to the WhatsApp number of HDFC to get started with the process, the mortgage company said in a press release.

“HDFC’s ‘Spot Offer on WhatsApp’ is a platform that will enable prospective borrowers to get an in-principle home loan approval instantly. HDFC constantly seeks to enhance its delivery capabilities using technology and provide convenience to customers looking for home loans to buy the property of their choice," HDFC said in the statement on Tuesday.

“With this innovative concept, HDFC has attempted to create a unique digital experience for its customers by integrating its services in an environment that is already familiar and frequented by its audience. Receiving a home loan approval letter on this platform is now possible with HDFC’s revolutionary ‘spot offer’," it added.

“HDFC’s ‘spot offer’ is a first of its kind platform, proving how technology can be leveraged to benefit customers. Home ownership can now be instant, 24×7 and convenient with HDFC Home Loans," the company said.

Here are the Key Features of ‘Spot Offer For Home Loans’

-The loans will be approved instantly, within two minutes and borrowers will receive a loan approval letter on WhatsApp.

-To get started with the process, users have to do is initiate a conversation on HDFC’s WhatsApp number (+91 98670 00000) and provide some basic information, in a few clicks through a guided conversational flow.

-On basis of the information keyed in by the customer, a provisional/conditional home loan offer letter is generated instantaneously.

-The home loan spot offer facility can be availed 24×7. In addition to convenience, there is no ‘waiting time’ for the home loan approval letter.

-The facility is available only to salaried resident Indians, HDFC has said.

Speaking on the occasion, Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director of HDFC Ltd said, “We are happy to launch this innovative platform integrated with WhatsApp. This will facilitate prospective homebuyers in availing a loan to buy their dream home. We at HDFC have been focusing and investing on digital transformation for better customer experience and engagement. Demand for housing in India continues to remain extremely robust."

“Today, there a strong desire to be a homeowner and demand for housing continues to be from both, first-time homeowners as well as those moving up the property ladder – generally into larger homes. Affordability today is also better than ever and in India as income levels rise, we will see younger people being able to afford housing sooner in life," she added.

HDFC’s ‘spot offer’ is built on the WhatsApp Business Platform, an enterprise solution that allows businesses to communicate with new and existing customers on WhatsApp in a simple, secure, and reliable way

