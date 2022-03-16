HOLI 2022: We live in a country with a diversity of populations from multiple cultures, which celebrates a wide range of festivals throughout the year. Therefore, while deciding bank holidays, our government and various union territories consider the religious sentiments of people belonging from different states so that everyone can enjoy them equally without worrying.

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) categorises holidays into three categories for the banks in different cities. The categories are - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

So, it is necessary for us to know how many days in which month the bank service will shut down in different cities. Because on these days customers will not be able to deposit or withdraw money from their respective bank branches. According to the Reserve bank of India (RBI), apart from second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, the banks will remain closed for up to 13 days in March in different states or cities for different Holidays which includes Holi too.

One of the largest festivals of India Holi is celebrated across different states, especially in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. This year this the festival of colours falls on 18th March. The banks across the country will remain shut down for this occasion with some exceptions.

Check below the list of when and where the banks will be closed for Holi:

17th March: Holika Dahan, this auspicious ritual will take place on Thursday. On this day the banks will remain closed in places such as Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow and Ranchi.

18th March: Similarly, on the major occasion of Holi/Dhuleti/Dolyatra the banks will be closed on Friday in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi, Shilong, Jammu and Srinagar.

19th March: On the Saturday of Holi/Yaosang, the banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Patna and Imphal.

