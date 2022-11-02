How Can Pensioners Submit Proof of Life Certificates Digitally? Here's All You Need To Know

Every retired central government employee is required to submit a life certificate in November annually in order to keep receiving their pension. The certificate is crucial since it attests to the proof of life of a retired employee. A life certificate must be presented every year starting on November 1. Senior pensioners, who are 80 years of age or older, however, have been given additional time and may now submit their certificates as of October 1.

To make submitting life certificates for pensioners easier, the government has offered a variety of options:

Many pensioners from the central government opt for the traditional method and have been spotted physically visiting Pension Disbursing Agencies (PDA) to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patra. However, others who do not want to step out of the comforts of their homes can submit them online via a variety of channels. The Scheme Booklet issued by the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPIO), states that the life certificate must be submitted in the prescribed format and be signed by any ‘designated authority’ if the pensioner chooses not to personally appear before the PDA. Face authentication technology based on UIDAI Aadhaar software is another technique for submitting a life certificate. It enables retirees to generate their electronic life certificates using an Android device. For the Jeevan Pramaan app to create a digital life certificate, a live photo of the pensioner must be taken using a smartphone and uploaded. In November 2020, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of the Department of Posts successfully launched the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare initiative - Doorstep Service for Submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman. Pensioners avail this service by downloading the ‘Postinfo app.’ Additionally, the government offers doorstep banking services through the Alliance for the issue and collection of life certificates. It consists of 12 public-sector banks that serve 100 large cities. The service can be scheduled by a pensioner via the Doorstep Banking (DSB) mobile app, the DSB website, or the toll-free 18001213721, 18001037188.

