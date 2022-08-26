How Noida Supertech Twin Tower's Nearby Residents Will Be Evacuated Before Demolition; Full Details

The preparations for the Noida Supertech twin towers are now complete and the buildings are set to be razed on Sunday (August 28). The plan also includes the evacuation of the people in the vicinity. The people will be evacuated by 7 am on August 28 and will be shifted to the safe areas.

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said around 7,000-8,000 residents around the two buildings will be impacted when the structures go down at 2.30 pm on August 28, leaving behind a whopping 55,000 tonnes of debris.

All residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village in Sector 93A, along with more than 150 pets, will have to vacate their homes by 7 am while the security staff of these societies will also be moved out latest by 12 pm on Sunday. About 2,700 vehicles from both the societies will also be removed.

Advertisement

Uday Bhan Singh Teotia, president of Emerald Court residents’ association, said, “The adjoining Parsvnath Srishti, Parsvnath Prestige and Eldeco Utopia have offered to provide space in their community clubs to anyone from our societies who want to go there for the demolition period."

Purvanchal Silver City and Parsvnath Prestige in Noida Sector 93 have allowed the residents who will be evacuated to stay in their complexes on the day of demolition. Their residential welfare associations (RWAs) have allowed this, according to an Indian Express report quoting UBS Teotia, RWA president of Emerald Court.

The two societies have made arrangements for nearly 200 people in their clubhouses. They will also provide food to the residents, according to the report.

Parsvnath Prestige society has also made arrangements for accommodating around 100-150 people in the clubhouse, which will be replete with beds, chairs and a medical room.

Advertisement

The residents would be allowed to return after 4 pm only on Sunday after safety clearance from officials.

Felix Hospital in Sector 137 has also been approached and it has also made arrangements if any affected case comes, which is unlikely. “There is a likelihood of huge dust from demolition causing health-related issues from next seven to 90 days among the nearby residents," Felix Hospital’s D K Gupta said.

The hospital’s advisory urged residents in nearby areas to wear masks, eye glasses, avoid going out in the wake of the demolition, use skin moisturisers and consult a doctor in case of irritation in eyes.

Advertisement

While some residents are considering the compassionate offer, a large number of them are planning to move to their relatives’ homes in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad even as some have planned to go on a vacation to places like Uttarakhand and Rajasthan, among others.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here