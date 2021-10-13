IBM Consulting is New Brand Name of IBM Global Business Services

IBM on Wednesday announced that IBM Consulting is the new brand name of its global professional services business previously known as IBM Global Business Services. Managing Director, IBM India, Sandip Patel said the change to IBM Consulting represents the significant market opportunity that has opened up in front of us, with many organisations in India and globally, seeking people and business partners to help them co-create and co-execute and co-operate their future operations.

“IBM Consulting is a growth vector for IBM in India and globally as we work with clients as their strategic business partner to apply hybrid cloud and AI technology to achieve their digital transformation goals", he was quoted as saying in a company statement. In India, organisations across industries including Parle, BestSeller, State Bank of India, Amul, IOCL and Puravankara have embarked on their digital transformation journey with IBM Consulting, it was stated.

Advertisement

Sectors including banking, financial services and insurance, retail and global captive centers (GCCs) are currently the fastest growing focus areas for IBM Consulting in India. With 140,000-plus skilled professionals in 150-plus countries, the full breadth of IBM Consulting services includes strategy, experience, business process design and operations, data and analytics, systems integration, application modernisation, hybrid cloud management and application operations, the statement added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.