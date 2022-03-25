ICICI Bank Internet Banking, Mobile App Services Down, Users Fume on Twitter; Know More

Several customers of ICICI Bank have been complaining since Thursday afternnon, March 25, that the bank’s servers are down and they are unable to do internet banking. The internet banking services at ICICI Bank are down currently, with many users taking to social media to complain about their problems they are facing while accessing the ICICI Bank mobile app and the lender’s website. Some of them even raised issues regarding transactions.

The issue persisted even for ICICI Direct customers, who said that they were facing losses due to the technical issues.

“Dear Customer, https://ICICIdirect.com is down at the moment. We are working to get things back to normal as quick as possible and will update you here. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused," ICICI Direct said in a Twitter post after its handles were flooded with complaints.

“@ICICI_Direct I trade Intraday only by margin against shares. Your server is stuck since 1 pm and couldn’t exit my positions. Now, at least don’t charge me for the interest on margin for this overnight position," said a customer.

@SEBI_India Icici direct trading website down today during trading hrs. This is happening almost happening 1-2 times every month. What action SEBI taking against them. Investors seeking clear answer from SEBI," wrote another customer on Twitter.

“ICICI Netbanking (Personal and Corporate both) is not working since last 2 hours," another user said, tagging the bank’s handle as well as the Reserve Bank of India.

“Icici App As well As Web Link For Banking Not Responding … From 2.37 PM TODAY," added a user.

“Servers are down for quite some time. Both the website and the app aren’t opening for now," an ICICI Bank official who wished to remain anonymous told MoneyControl.

This is the second time in six months that internet banking and mobile app services of ICICI Bank have faced a technical issue. On September 28 last year, users complained of similar glitches.

