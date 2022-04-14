IGL Increases CNG Prices in Delhi NCR, Raises PNG Prices too; Check Latest Rates Here

IGL Increases CNG Prices: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the prices of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) as well as CNG today. Prices of CNG have been hiked Rs 2.5 per kg in Delhi to Rs 71.61 per Kg from today. For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg.

Also, PNG prices have been raised by Rs 4.25 per standard cubic meter (SCM) effective from Thursday to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. According to IGL, PNG will cost Rs 45.86 per unit in Delhi and Rs 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. While people in Gurugram will have to pay Rs 44.06 per SCM.

This has pushed costs for IGL, necessitating the price hikes, industry sources said. Prices have gone up by about Rs 13.50 per kg this year alone.

Advertisement

The increase in CNG prices follows Rs 10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in 16 days and a Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates.

According to a late-night notification of the IGL, the new prices will be effective from April 14, 2022, onwards. The company in its official statement claimed that this increment is done to partially cover the hike in input gas cost.

Earlier on April 1, IGL increased the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price by 80 paise per kg and PNG price by Rs 5.85 per cubic meter (16.5 per cent). Earlier, on March 24, the PNG price was increased by Rs 1 per SCM.

Meanwhile, after a hike of Rs 10 in the price of petrol and diesel over the last 16 days, the fuel rates remained steady for a week with no change in rates. Petrol in the national capital crossed the Rs 105-mark yesterday, whereas, in Mumbai, it has surpassed Rs 120.

In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre each. This, notably, is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Advertisement

Here is the domestic PNG retail price in Delhi NCR (w.e.f 14 April 2022)

NCT of Delhi: Rs 45.46 per SCM

Ghaziabad, Noida &Greater Noida: Rs 45.96 per SCM

Karnal and Rewari: Rs 44.67 per SCM

Gurugram: Rs 44.06 per SCM

Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli: Rs 49.47 per SCM

Yesterday, prices of compressed natural gas or CNG has been hike once again by the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) by Rs 5 per kg. The oil company has also increased the price of domestic piped natural gas by Rs 4.50 per scm in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With the latest price revision, CNG rates have increased to Rs 72.00, while PNG is now retailing at Rs 45.50 in the area. This has come within a week of a steep increase in the retail price of CNG and PNG.

Before the latest price hike, CNG was being sold at Rs 67 per kg while PNG was priced at at Rs 41.50 per scm by MGL since April 6. The revised prices have come into effect from April 12, Tuesday midnight and the company has cited a massive rise in input prices behind its move. MGL had on March 31 lowered the retail prices of CNG by Rs 6/kg and for PNG by Rs 3.50 after the state government had slashed VAT on these fuels to 3 per cent from 13.5 per cent effective April 1.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.