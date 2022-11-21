India A Bright Shining Spot in World Economy Amid Global Economic Uncertainty, Says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said India is a bright shining spot in the world economy amid global economic uncertainty. He added that despite the pandemic challenges, reasonable steps were taken to sustain the Indian economy where a strong focus was on the macroeconomic fundamentals.

“The world recognises India’s strong economic fundamentals, demographic dividend, an unmatched consumer base, skillsets and management abilities of India’s youth," Goyal said, adding that the world today is looking up to the Indian economy to steer growth and to show the way.

While addressing the 21st World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai on Sunday, the commerce and industry miniter also said India has demonstrated that despite the prevailing volatility, uncertainty, complexity, ambiguity in the world, our country has the leadership, capabilities and the skill that is required to navigate the economic recovery. “Despite the pandemic challenges, very reasonable measures were taken to sustain the Indian economy where a strong focus was on the macroeconomic fundamentals. Our Government focussed on inclusive well-being of all sections of society."

Speaking about the G-20 presidency, Piyush Goyal said that India’s theme for the G20 presidency is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam’. “India believes that the world is one family. India cares for the whole world and it is in this context that we have placed the theme of our Presidency as One Earth, One Family, One Future. While the world focuses on consumption led growth, India focuses on sustainability and respects nature. India believes in inter-generational equity and that it is incumbent on each one of us to leave behind a better planet than the one we have inherited."

He also said the government is working with a vision to make India a developed nation by 2047 and to take prosperity to every Indian. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India have envisioned a future where we wish to see India a developed nation as we celebrate 100 years of Independence."

Stating that chartered accountants (CAs) are custodians of this vision, Goyal said, “CAs will be required to validate the progress of this mission, to recognise whether all that is promised and agreed amongst nation, is being implemented. We certify the true and fair picture."

He added, “In the global economic recovery as the world prepares itself for better energy security, food security, as we see the future where innovation and technology is going to drive growth, it is the responsibility of all of us as CAs to work with the government & institutions."

Last month, Goyal also said India will become a global economic power with collective efforts and added that the Indian economy will reach 10-fold in the next 25 years by 2047. He also said the overall development can be achieved by making available expert human resources to the maximum extent.

“With political stability, high competitiveness, collective efforts and developing economic system, India will become an economic force in the world to reckon with. At present, the Indian economy is worth of $3.5 trillion. A developing country can be taken to the level of a developed country with integrated economic growth and collective efforts. With continuous efforts, the Indian economy will reach tenfold in the next 25 years by 2047, when we mark the 100th year of independence. The development can be achieved by making available expert human resources to the maximum extent," he had said.

