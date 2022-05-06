Home » News » Business » India Inc Hiring Jumps 38%; Travel, Hospitality Post Highest Growth In Jobs; Know Details

India Inc Hiring Jumps 38%; Travel, Hospitality Post Highest Growth In Jobs; Know Details

The fresher's band of 0-3 years saw the highest growth of 214 per cent in the travel and hospitality sector in April 2022, according to a report
The fresher's band of 0-3 years saw the highest growth of 214 per cent in the travel and hospitality sector in April 2022, according to a report

Travel & hospitality saw a growth of 169 per cent year-on-year in hiring, while retail witnessed a 112 per cent jump

Advertisement
Business Desk| News18.com
Updated: May 06, 2022, 16:20 IST

Hiring by domestic companies in April has jumped 38 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and it was positive for both metro and non-metro cities, according to a report by Naukri.com. The recruitment in the travel & hospitality sector, which was among the worst-hit sectors during the pandemic, showed growth in triple-digits as compared to the previous year.

“According to the Naukri JobSpeak April 2022 Index, hiring activity in India recorded 38 per cent y-o-y growth and the Index stood at 2,863 at the beginning of the new financial year," said the job portal’s report on Friday.

Travel & hospitality saw a growth of 169 per cent year-on-year in hiring, while retail witnessed a 112 per cent jump, according to the report. The fresher’s band of 0-3 years saw the highest growth of 214 per cent in the travel and hospitality sector in April 2022.

Advertisement

The education sector (108 per cent) also grew at a “phenomenal pace" indicating a strong demand for talent, the report said adding that other sectors such as real estate (89 per cent), insurance (83 per cent), and BFSI (77 per cent) registered a “significant jump" in hiring activity in comparison to the last year.

RELATED NEWS

With 63 per cent growth, Mumbai registered the highest growth in demand for new talent. In non-metros, a positive hiring sentiment is observed with Coimbatore leading the race once again by showing a strong growth trajectory at 63 per cent in April 2022 versus last year.

In another report by the Monster Employment Index recently, the hiring activity witnessed a 6 per cent year-on-year growth in March this year, supported by a rebound in economic activities and led by sectors such as banking and telecom. However, there was a marginal dip of 2.4 per cent in hiring activity as compared to February, owing to the appraisal season.

Sekhar Garisa, chief executive officer of Monster.com, a Quess company, said: “Two years into the pandemic, it is heartening to see that the Indian economy has overcome setbacks and challenges with hiring momentum exceeding pre-COVID levels by 6 per cent this year compared to 2020."

Advertisement

It said all metros registered a double-digit growth on an annual basis. The Monster Employment Index is a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity conducted by Monster India.

Hiring demand in March was driven by banking/ financial services and insurance, which showed a remarkable improvement (up 37 per cent), followed by telecom/ISP (up 17 per cent) and production and manufacturing (up 16 per cent), it said.

Advertisement

However, there are sectors that saw a year-on-year decline. These include engineering, cement, construction, and iron/ steel (down 20 per cent), registering the sharpest deceleration among sectors.

Mumbai (up 21 per cent) led all the monitored cities for the first time on a yearly basis, followed by Coimbatore (up 20 per cent), Chennai and Hyderabad (up 16 per cent each), according to the report.

E-recruitment activity in Bengaluru (up 15 per cent) charted a positive trend, however, it was lower from the previous months, it noted.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Business Desk A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the market to best investment options, we cover all things money at News18.com.

first published: May 06, 2022, 16:20 IST