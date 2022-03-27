India to Get this Ultra-Low Cost Airline Soon: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air to Fly from June

Stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air is set to start its commercial operations from June this year, according to a PTI report quoting its co-founder and CEO Vinay Dube. Here’s what you need to know about the airline:

What is Akasa Air?

Akasa Air is an airline brand under the holding aviation venture SNV Aviation, which is owned by market bull Jhunjhunwala. The company, which is set to start flights from June, plans to operate as a low-cost carrier.

The company in October last year received a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation as it embarks on its journey to offer Indian flyers a warm, efficient, reliable, and affordable travel experience.

Jhunjhunwala, who will hold a 40 per cent stake in the company, has teamed up with former chief executives of IndiGo and Jet Airways, Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, respectively, to tap into rising long-term prospects for domestic air travel in India.

Akasa will compete with other Indian budget carriers like IndiGo and SpiceJet.

Akasa Air: Another Budget Airline in India

The company in December 2021 revealed its brand identity with the unveiling of its symbol ‘Rising A’ and tagline ‘It’s Your Sky’.

The ‘Rising A’ is inspired by elements from the sky. It symbolises the warmth of the rising sun, the effortless flight of a bird and the dependability of an aircraft wing, according to information available on its website.

‘It’s Your Sky’ is the brand’s promise to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds.

“It is a powerful pledge of ownership, promise, and possibilities that accompany each traveller on their journeys. The brand colours, ‘Sunrise Orange’ and ‘Passionate Purple’ reflect the airline’s warm, youthful, and respectful nature," it had said in a statement while revealing the identity.

Akasa Air: Fleet size, Key Details

The airline hopes to have a fleet of 72 aircraft in the next five years. “We hope to have 18 aircraft on the ground in 12 months and add 12-14 aircraft a year later," Dube said on Friday on the sideline of an event, as per PTI.

In November last year, Boeing and Akasa Air had in a statement said the new Indian carrier has ordered (72) 737 MAX airplanes to build its fleet. Valued at nearly USD 9 billion at list prices, the order is a key endorsement of the 737 family’s capability to serve the rapidly growing Indian market.

“Akasa Air’s order includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200. Providing the lowest seat-mile costs for a single-aisle airplane as well as high dispatch reliability and an enhanced passenger experience, the 737 MAX will ensure Akasa Air has a competitive edge in its dynamic home market," Akasa had said in November in a statement.

Akasa Air and Boeing 737

Following the recent crash of a China Eastern flight operating Boeing 737, India’s aviation safety regulator directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) will step up surveillance on this aircraft fleet operated by airlines here, according to a recent media report. This means the DGCA will increase “monitoring of procedures" followed by Indian carriers in operating, maintaining and keeping their 737 fleet airworthy.

