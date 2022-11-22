India to Witness Unprecedented Explosion in Economic Growth, Become $40 Trillion Economy by 2047: RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance India Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday addressed the 10th Convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Gandhinagar on Tuesday, during which he expressed faith that India will surely become a $40 trillion economy by the year 2047, and will see immense economic growth and opportunities in the coming days. Ambani said India’s growth will be governed by three revolutionary shifts - Clean energy, bio-energy, and the digital revolution.

“From a 3 trillion-dollar economy, India will grow to become a 40 trillion-dollar economy by 2047, ranking among the top three economies of the world," Ambani said.

“If India leads in Clean and Green Energy revolution, the country will witness an unprecedented explosion in Economic growth in the Amrit Kaal," he said. During the convocation ceremony, he urged students to think big and adopt a “Green" mindset. “Think green and be sensitive to the nature," he said.

“Clean and green energies will protect the world from the climate crisis. There are necessary ingredients that India needs. India should lead in achieving these goals," he said. “With the united efforts and initiatives of Indian business organisations, India may become a global leader in renewable energy," he added.

“While the clean energy revolution and the bio-energy revolution will produce energy sustainably, the digital revolution will enable us to consume energy efficiently," Ambani said. “All three revolutions will together help India and the world save our beautiful planet from the climate crisis." To the students, he gave them three mantras of success — think big, think green and think digital.

Ambani told the students to take advantage of today’s opportunities that are before them and expressed confidence that they would aim for meeting India’s energy goals.

