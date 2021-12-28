India Will Soon Be Among Top 3 Economies: Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Makes Two Predictions

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday expressed confidence that India will become one of the top three economies of the world with the conglomerate recognised as one of the most reputed companies globally.

Ambani made the “predictions" in a virtual address on the occasion of Reliance Family Day, celebrated every year on December 28 to mark the birth anniversary of group founder Dhirubhai Ambani.

“As we enter the second half of Reliance’s Golden Decade, I can tell you that the future of our company looks brighter to me than ever before. I can confidently make two predictions. First, India will become one of the top three economies in the world. Second, Reliance will become one of the strongest and most reputed Indian multinational companies in the world," Mukesh Ambani said.

Counting the group’s growth engines, Ambani said Reliance Industries has done “remarkable things" in the energy, retail and digital technology space despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have completely re-engineered our energy business. Now, Reliance is poised to become a global leader in clean and green renewable energy and materials," Ambani said.

Reliance had earlier this year announced plans to invest Rs 75,000 crore (Rs $10 billion) over the next three years in renewable energy, including the setting up of gigafactories in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, from where the group’s old-energy business was launched.

“This transformation of our oldest business will provide us the largest growth engine for Reliance and yet another opportunity to many of you to do things that will be first in the world," Ambani told the Reliance family at Tuesday’s event.

He added that Reliance had also revolutionized organized retail in India. “In the past one year alone, we have on-boarded nearly 1 million small shopkeepers and created nearly 1 lakh new employment opportunities. This growth engine will continue to create significant societal value by providing unlimited opportunities for our partners and employees."

Talking about Reliance Jio, the country’s biggest wireless carrier, Mukesh Ambani said it laid the foundation of making India the world’s first premier digital society. “Jio has gained over 120 million subscribers and brought fiber to nearly 4 million homes and commercial establishments," he announced.

Foreseeing a “brighter future" for Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani also listed three imperatives to build a stronger organization culture.

“The first imperative… We must never become complacent of what we have achieved in the past. Second imperative… we must continuously revisit and communicate the common philosophy of “we care"," he said, encouraging empathy, compassion and highest standards of integrity in conduct.

Ambani counted transition from older leader to the younger generation as the third imperative.

“Reliance is now in the process of effecting a momentous leadership transition. From seniors belonging to my generation to the next generation of young leaders. At Reliance we must build an organizational culture that outlasts its leaders," he said, expressing confidence that his children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani will “lead Reliance to even greater heights".

>Disclosure: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

