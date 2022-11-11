Indian Citizens ‘May’ Update Aadhaar Card Info After 10 Years But There's a Catch

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has denied media reports on amendments to the Aadhaar card. Several media reports claimed that the government has mandatorily asked citizens to update their Aadhaar cards after 10 years. In a gazette notification, the ministry rejected such reports and clarified its stance.

The notification reads, “Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents… to ensure the continued accuracy of their information in the CIDR, in such a manner as may be specified by the Authority from time to time."

The update of the Aadhaar card will ensure the continued accuracy of Aadhaar-related information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR), according to the gazette notification issued by the ministry of electronics and IT. The gazette notification further stated, the mandatorily update of Aadhaar cards after 10 years is incorrect. Although citizens may do so on completing every 10 years.

Last month, the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), responsible for issuing Aadhaar cards, urged Indian residents to update their identification and residence proof documents, in case they were issued more than 10 years ago and since then had not updated their details.

For the update, UIDAI has developed a new feature on its website. The feature can be accessed through the myAadhaar portal or residents can visit any Aadhaar enrolment centre to avail of the facility.

Steps to Update the Aadhaar cards-

Step 1- Go to the Aadhaar self-service portal and click on proceed for the update.

Step 2- Login through your Aadhaar number, and registered mobile number.

Step 3- After this, you will see several options to update. Select the one you want to update on your Aadhaar card. In case, there is an address change, select the option of address and add details and proofs. Add the documents asked and select submit.

