Indian Citizens to Soon Receive Safer, More Convenient E-passports

Indian citizens will no longer be required to carry a physical passport because the government will soon launch an e-passport service in the country. Sanjay Bhattacharya, the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, recently tweeted that Indian citizens are likely to receive e-passports soon.

With this, the trouble of losing your passport will be a thing of the past as the introduction of e-passport will be safer and more convenient than traditional passports.

India’s passport is currently issued in the form of a booklet. According to the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, e-passports will be secured with biometric data and will meet global immigration requirements.

The government claims that the e-passport will reduce counterfeiting and augment passenger immigration. The e-passport will comply with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s standards, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (ICAO).

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued e-passports to approximately 20,000 officers and diplomats on a trial basis. The e-passport contains an electronic microprocessor chip. There will also be an internationally recognised logo on the chip embedded passport.

For e-passports, the Ministry of External Affairs has reached an agreement with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). This agreement for e-passports with microchips was signed as part of the Passport Seva Program’s second phase.

In most cases, only three documents are required to obtain a passport. However, you will be required to provide numerous additional documents in addition to these three for an e-passport. These include existing proof of residency, proof of date of birth, and non-ECR category documents.

You can use a water bill, a phone or mobile phone bill, an electricity bill, an ID card, a gas connection, an Aadhar card, a rent agreement, or a bank passbook as proof of address. India currently has 555 Passport Kendras, including 36 Passport Offices, 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), and 426 Passport Seva Kendras at Post Offices (POPSK).

